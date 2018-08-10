Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a $34.00 Price Target

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given a $34.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

SBGI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group traded up $0.40, hitting $28.20, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,641. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,097 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $5,457,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

