Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.08 ($258.23).

Shares of adidas traded down €2.80 ($3.26), reaching €205.70 ($239.19), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,106,033 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

