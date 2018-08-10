Rotork (ROR) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 345 ($4.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.12).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.37) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($3.97).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 12.45%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,862.33). Insiders bought 1,270 shares of company stock worth $431,236 in the last ninety days.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

