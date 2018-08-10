Roth Capital Increases AlarmCom (ALRM) Price Target to $57.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Raymond James raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of AlarmCom traded up $0.53, reaching $49.68, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 4,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,163. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $1,010,225.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,691 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,534.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 114,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $5,104,718.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,294 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,990. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 372.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.