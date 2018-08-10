Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,931 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Roper Technologies worth $113,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,394,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,767.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,018,000 after buying an additional 252,950 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 242,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,238,000 after buying an additional 135,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,750,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.12. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $227.31 and a 12-month high of $312.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

