Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Buys 5,024 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,718.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Finance Co. Common Stock traded up $0.35, reaching $13.45, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,316. The company has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. General Finance Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.19%. sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 137.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

