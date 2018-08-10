Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,833. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

