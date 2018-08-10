Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a $66.12 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group traded down $0.77, hitting $71.79, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,632. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 228.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

