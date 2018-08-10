Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 3,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,685. The company has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek A. Small bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $99,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,712,414.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,148.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

