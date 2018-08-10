Robert Kaiden Sells 3,767 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $121,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 2,315 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $74,681.90.

On Monday, July 2nd, Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $59,904.55.

On Monday, June 25th, Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $229,265.96.

On Friday, June 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $129,328.32.

TWTR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

