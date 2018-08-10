Robert J. Ben Sells 3,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics traded up $0.05, hitting $9.50, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.84. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $230,000. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

