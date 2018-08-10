Robert B. Michaleski Buys 2,370 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.58 per share, with a total value of C$108,024.60.

Shares of Vermilion Energy traded down C$0.23, hitting C$42.21, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 427,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,844. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$38.33 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.36.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

