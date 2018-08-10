Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,034 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $74,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $138.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.66 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

