Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.65 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $60,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties opened at $34.72 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

