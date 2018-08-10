Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 47,367 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $56,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $113.38 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.