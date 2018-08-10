Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 443,388 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock worth $66,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after buying an additional 366,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $43,285,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Investec lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock opened at $50.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.13. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.271 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

