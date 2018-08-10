Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 605.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 2,042.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.13. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

