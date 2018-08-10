RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of RingCentral traded up $1.20, hitting $88.25, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 21,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $754,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,314,255.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,463,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,572,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34,571.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 179,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

