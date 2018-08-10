Ring Energy Inc (REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,027,050 shares, a growth of 1.4% from the July 13th total of 6,930,052 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $170,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $190,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ring Energy opened at $11.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

