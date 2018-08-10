RigNet Inc (RNET) Insider Brendan Sullivan Sells 2,000 Shares

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) insider Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RigNet traded up $0.02, reaching $13.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The firm has a market cap of $255.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.96. RigNet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of RigNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RigNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

