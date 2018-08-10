Richard Hoskins Sells 250,000 Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Stock

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £612,500 ($792,880.26).
LON:HSTG opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.23) on Friday. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.
Hastings Group Company Profile
Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.
