Richard Hoskins Sells 250,000 Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Stock

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £612,500 ($792,880.26).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.23) on Friday. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

HSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.82) price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.08) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.34)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 301.20 ($3.90).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

