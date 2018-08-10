RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Buys 125,600 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $315,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,280,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,633.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 9th, Grain Co Continental bought 232,800 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $593,640.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental bought 250,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $387,500.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Grain Co Continental bought 400,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $624,000.00.

RIBT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,465. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.