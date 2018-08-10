Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in General Motors (GM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of General Motors worth $89,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $120,141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,943,000 after buying an additional 3,005,964 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 232.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after buying an additional 1,892,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 48.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,805,000 after buying an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $58,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

NYSE GM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. General Motors has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

