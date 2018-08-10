Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 30,167 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $80,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,003 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $44,798,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,165,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies traded down $0.55, hitting $83.47, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,389. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

