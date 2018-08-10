Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cfra set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.31 ($136.41).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at €98.44 ($114.47) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 52-week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.