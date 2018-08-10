Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2,555.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,971,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,496,000 after buying an additional 933,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,804,000 after buying an additional 251,106 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,797,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,761,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,523,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 388,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 57,764 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty opened at $31.48 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.