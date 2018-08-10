RevolutionVR (RVR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,785.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $36,785.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00960938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003662 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014228 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

