Reviewing Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

44.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 2 2 0 0 1.50 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 4.08 $14.96 million $1.78 17.01 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 8.04 $12.72 million $1.38 32.71

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 21.63% 7.74% 0.91% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.78% 1.31%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.