Reviewing Synacor (SYNC) and FunctionX (FNCX)

Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) and FunctionX (OTCMKTS:FNCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and FunctionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -3.18% -11.10% -5.94% FunctionX N/A N/A N/A

27.3% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of FunctionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Synacor has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FunctionX has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and FunctionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $140.03 million 0.67 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -8.96 FunctionX $4.51 million 2.60 -$61.86 million N/A N/A

Synacor has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synacor and FunctionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synacor presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.95%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than FunctionX.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

