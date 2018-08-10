Reviewing Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) & Parker Drilling (PKD)

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ: ORIG) and Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

81.7% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocean Rig UDW and Parker Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Rig UDW $1.01 billion 2.40 -$5.40 million N/A N/A Parker Drilling $442.52 million 0.08 -$118.70 million ($12.59) -0.30

Ocean Rig UDW has higher revenue and earnings than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Rig UDW and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Rig UDW N/A N/A N/A Parker Drilling -21.75% -33.04% -9.39%

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Rig UDW has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocean Rig UDW and Parker Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Rig UDW 0 1 2 0 2.67 Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocean Rig UDW presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Ocean Rig UDW’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocean Rig UDW is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW beats Parker Drilling on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names. It serves oil companies, integrated oil and gas companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.