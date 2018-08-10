Reviewing Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) and First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.43 $42.34 billion N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $409.21 million 7.42 $96.78 million $1.61 19.29

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 28.24% 13.81% 1.12% First Financial Bancorp 25.41% 12.17% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Financial Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats First Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 94 banking centers. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

