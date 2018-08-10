Reviewing Energous (WATT) and L3 Technologies (LLL)

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and L3 Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $1.15 million 303.85 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -5.94 L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.73 $677.00 million $8.47 24.90

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3 Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Energous does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -9,750.39% -201.72% -174.41% L3 Technologies 8.74% 13.82% 5.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and L3 Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 L3 Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Energous currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.14%. L3 Technologies has a consensus target price of $234.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than L3 Technologies.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Energous on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

