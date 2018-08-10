Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,130,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

