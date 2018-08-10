Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $73.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.54 million to $73.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $294.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.66 million to $297.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $303.07 million to $313.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $18.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

