Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.34 per share, for a total transaction of $342,127.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $342,127.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

