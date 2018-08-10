Resonant (RESN) vs. ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Head-To-Head Review

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and ChipMOS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 190.65 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -3.69 ChipMOS Technologies $605.30 million 1.06 $94.36 million $0.95 15.84

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resonant and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 6 0 3.00 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 102.15%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,436.54% -98.33% -87.40% ChipMOS Technologies 3.81% 4.00% 2.15%

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

