Resonant (RESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 98.33% and a negative net margin of 3,436.54%.

Resonant stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 426,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

In other Resonant news, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $28,505.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,377.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Fox acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $96,024 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Resonant in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

