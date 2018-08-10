Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

METC opened at $7.31 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

