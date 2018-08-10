Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFS Financial Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for TFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TFS Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of TFS Financial opened at $15.37 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 37,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $204,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $100,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.