Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Group’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – William Blair cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Argo Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Argo Group opened at $61.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Argo Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.45 million.

In other Argo Group news, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $48,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $857,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $31,536,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.