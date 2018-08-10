Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.3783270793371 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group set a $51.00 price objective on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

