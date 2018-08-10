Repsol (REPYY) & Hess (HES) Financial Review

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and Hess (NYSE:HES) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repsol and Hess’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $46.59 billion 0.64 $2.40 billion $1.75 11.16 Hess $5.41 billion 3.55 -$4.07 billion ($4.61) -13.88

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Hess. Hess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repsol and Hess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hess 3 7 4 0 2.07

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Hess has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Repsol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than Hess.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Hess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.87% 8.11% 4.04% Hess -59.77% -6.04% -3.24%

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess pays out -21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Hess shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Hess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repsol beats Hess on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of 1,154 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

