Regency Centers (REG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

REG opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,564,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 118.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 612,578 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 61.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 586,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 69.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 419,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,058,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

