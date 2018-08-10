REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Stock Price Up -3%

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 3,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 726.64% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. research analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

