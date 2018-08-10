RED (RED) Market Capitalization Hits $3.14 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. RED has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $995,905.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00966383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002944 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004844 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014276 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

