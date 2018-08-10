Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Godaddy (GDDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:

8/6/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Buy/$87 PT following a strong 2Q print and early signs of progress against medium/LT growth objectives (conversational marketing, GoCentral, customer experience, etc). Better than expected 2Q performance was driven by solid sub growth and higher ARPU, attesting to the strength of the underlying fundamentals. We note that the core domains business continues to grow at a double-digit pace, with the strength likely to be sustained into 2H18 on sub growth, higher retention and after-market strength. Balance sheet capacity for accretive M&A represents potential upside to our PT. Results vs. consensus. Top line was $651.6M (+17% Y/Y) vs. FactSet consensus of $643.5M, while bookings were $754.2M vs. consensus of $750.2M. We note that excluding purchase accounting and FX, top line grew ~14-15% Y/Y.””

8/3/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12-months. The top-line growth continues to benefit from new product introductions and improving customer base. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition remains a headwind. Also, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

7/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Godaddy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s top-line growth continues to benefit from new product introductions and improving customer base. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. In the past 12-months, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

7/10/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s top-line growth continues to benefit from new product introductions and improving customer base. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. In the past 12-months, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

GDDY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Get Godaddy Inc alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $461,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,300,837 shares of company stock valued at $304,601,297. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 61.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,247,000 after buying an additional 3,271,953 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,639,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,397,000 after buying an additional 641,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,836,000 after buying an additional 190,251 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth about $257,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,549,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,578,000 after purchasing an additional 611,798 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.