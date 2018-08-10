Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,589,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,585,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,888,000 after purchasing an additional 321,576 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 17.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,228,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,196,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

International Paper opened at $53.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

