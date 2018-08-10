Randgold Resources (RRS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($90.61) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities lowered Randgold Resources to a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.67) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,000 ($90.61) to GBX 6,350 ($82.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,211.54 ($93.35).

Shares of Randgold Resources traded down GBX 194 ($2.51), reaching GBX 5,404 ($69.95), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 849,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 5,760 ($74.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,255 ($106.86).

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

