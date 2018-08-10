Randgold Resources (GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.02

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 47689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

