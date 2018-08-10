Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of RARX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 11,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,165. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.